After 2 days of Threads, my muted list has grown from empty to this.

An unholy concoction of celebrities, meme pages, and brands, making painfully unfunny tweets form the majority of this list, with religious groups, "gurus", and meta (no, not Meta, people just talking about the platform itself) tweets forming the rest.

This too, is true of the algorithmic feed. While Instagram Reels has an uncanny ability to focus in on what you enjoy (to the point where staring at a tractor meme for too long has caused my feed to orbit farming Reels), Threads shares none of this ability. A blast of whatever content the platform has, with little thought.

It seemed that you could batter it into submission by mass muting anything unfunny - but then a new wave of celebrities and brands appears. Keeping up becomes an impossible challenge.

And thus, unless this situation resolves itself in another way, I will eventually grow tired of muting people, and leave the platform.